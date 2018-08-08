× California Seeks Trump Admin Records on Whether It Considered Potential Psychological Impact of Family Separation

California officials asked the Trump administration on Wednesday to release documents indicating whether officials considered the potential psychological impact of the federal “zero tolerance” policy on children separated from their immigrant parents after crossing the border.

State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Justice, Health and Human Services and Homeland Security departments requesting all records involving the agencies’ consideration of the separation policy’s effects on the mental and physical state of children.

Becerra said he took the action in response to information, detailed at a congressional hearing last week, indicating administration officials were made aware that the separation policy could traumatize children.

“The Trump Administration owes all of us answers over this cruel and immoral child separation policy,” Becerra said in a statement. “We all deserve to know what went into the federal government’s inconceivable decision to separate thousands of children from their families.”

