Costa Mesa Bans Needle-Exchange Programs in City for at Least 45 Days

Needle-exchange programs are now banned in Costa Mesa — for the time being, at least — after the City Council adopted an urgency ordinance Tuesday prohibiting the establishment and operation of such services anywhere in the city.

The vote is meant to give city staff additional time to study issues related to such programs and examine potential new regulations governing where and how they can operate.

The moratorium is effective for 45 days, but can be extended with a future council vote.

“The first thing we have to do is identify, A, whether there’s a problem and, B, if there is a problem, what’s the scope of the problem and … what are some possible solutions,” Councilman John Stephens said.

