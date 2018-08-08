Dozens of Police Officers Escort 6-Year-Old Son of Fallen Officer to First Day of School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A young boy whose father was killed in the line of duty hours after walked his son to the first day of kindergarten last year received a police escort to school on Wednesday.

Aaron Allan Jr. last saw his dad on July 27, 2017, KTLA sister station WXIN in Indianapolis reported. Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan walked his then 5-year-old son to the bus stop for his first day of Kindergarten.

No one could have ever imagined that just a few hours later he would be killed in the line of duty.

Aaron Jr. started first day of first grade Wednesday, but this time without his father to take him there, WXIN reported.

Instead, dozens of officers showed up to his family's home, lining the street with their squad cars. Then, they escorted him to school.

The officers left with their lights on, but no sirens. Aaron Jr. and his mother rode with Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn.

Vaughn tells WXIN the support for the Allan family will continue well past today.

“Aaron is never going to be forgotten, and they are part of a family that’s always going to be with them. No matter what, we’ll be here,” Vaughn said.

There have been numerous tributes for Allan over the past year.

Last night at National Night Out, a sculpture made in tribute to Allan was on display. That will eventually sit at Southport’s new municipal complex.