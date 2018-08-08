Federal Drug Trafficking, Gang Raid Involving Sinaloa Cartel Conducted Throughout SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several federal agencies were involved in a drug trafficking and gang raid throughout Southern California Wednesday morning, officials said.

The FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Attorney's Office, the Los Angeles Police Department and others searched more than two dozen locations throughout Southern California, including four in Los Angeles. Those who were apprehended where apparently taken to a parking lot at the Nishi Buddhist Temple, 815 E. 1st St., aerial video from Sky5 showed.

In a short news release, FBI officials said federal indictments charged "dozens of defendants for their roles in Sinaloa-linked drug trafficking organizations."

More information is expected to be released later Wednesday morning.