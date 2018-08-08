Frank Buckley Interviews: Jon M. Chu

Jon M. Chu is one of the most in-demand directors in Hollywood. He is a filmmaker whose body of work seamlessly crosses multiple genres. Jon has directed big-budget action films like G.I. Joe: Retaliation, dance films like Step Up 2: The Streets, and big studio adventure-comedies like Now You See Me 2. His latest film, the highly anticipated Crazy Rich Asians, will be released on August 15th.

Jon M. Chu returns to the podcast to talk about the process of bringing this deeply personal film to fruition. He shares stories from the set, his upcoming musical project with Lin-Manuel Miranda, and discusses his hopes for the future of Asian American representation in film.

