BREAKING: 57 Indicted in Federal Drug Trafficking, Gang Raid Involving Sinaloa Cartel Conducted Throughout SoCal
BREAKING: Man Arrested on Suspicion of Arson, Other Charges in Connection to Holy Fire, Authorities Say

Gearing Up for Back to School With Lizzy Mathis

Posted 11:45 AM, August 8, 2018, by
The Cool Mom Co’s Lizzy Mathis joined us live with the coolest backpacks for kids of all ages. For more info on Lizzy, you can go to her website or follow her on Instagram.