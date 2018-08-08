Holy Fire: Man Arrested in Connection With Wildfire Burning in Trabuco Canyon Area, Authorities Say

BREAKING: 57 Indicted in Federal Drug Trafficking, Gang Raid Involving Sinaloa Cartel Conducted Throughout SoCal
Posted 11:51 AM, August 8, 2018, by , Updated at 11:54AM, August 8, 2018

A man has been taken into custody in connection with the destructive Holy Fire, which has scorched over 4,100 acres in the Trabuco Canyon area as it burned for a third day, the U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday.

Forrest Gordon Clark was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of arson, a felony count of felony threat to terrorize and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, the Forest Service said in a tweet.

He was taken into custody after allegedly sending a threatening letter warning that “this place will burn,” the Orange County Register reported Wednesday.

Sheriff deputies talk to a Forest Gordon Clark, a Holy Jim Canyon resident whose home was the only surviving structure in in his 14 cabin area. (Credit: Mindy Schauer / Orange County Register via Getty Images)

O.C. jail records indicated Clark was arrested Tuesday and booked at the Men’s Central Jail in Santa Ana. He is being held on $1 million.

Clark lived in the area for over a decade, and his cabin was the only one of 14 standing after flames ripped through the area, the Register reported.

Mike Milligan, a volunteer fire chief, told the newspaper Clark sent him threatening emails to him last week, predicting in one that the Holy Jim community would burn.

He had a long-running feud with a neighbor, as well as other cabin owners in the community, according to Milligan.

On Tuesday, photos taken by the Register showed a shirtless Clark apparently acting erratically in front of deputies, at one point stripping off a pair his lone piece  of clothing — camouflage boxer shorts.

It was still unclear what sparked the Holy Fire, and authorities are investigating its cause. Nearly 48 hours after it broke out, the blaze has charred more than 4,100 acres in the Cleveland National Forest.

The fire is just 5 percent contained.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

 

 

