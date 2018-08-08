Homicide Detectives Investigate Death of Man in Hawthorne

A man was found in Hawthorne during the early morning hours Wednesday, but investigators have not released information about a possible suspect, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Police responded to a call about a person down in the 14400 block of South Inglewood Avenue at 2:21 a.m., authorities said. They found a man who was unresponsive behind a commercial building.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

While the cause of his death remains under investigation, law enforcement officials have not released information about a possible suspect or other circumstances of his death.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 while anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477.

Correction: A previous version of this article mistakenly gave a cause of death, but the victim’s cause of death is not known and is still being investigated. The post has since been updated.