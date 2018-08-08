× Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of Man in Boyle Heights

Authorities were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in an alley in Boyle Heights on Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported at about 12:10 p.m. near the intersection of First and State streets, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and it was being investigated as a homicide, Lopez said.

Preliminary information indicated the victim was a Latino man in his early 20s, officials said.

Footage from the scene showed the intersection taped off, blocking southbound access to State Street. Several bystanders had gathered outside a music store on the corner to observe as police combed the street.

Not much evidence was visible at the scene. A marker stood next to two flat items in the roadway.

It was unknown whether the incident was gang-related, Lopez said.

Detectives remained at the scene late Wednesday afternoon, and no further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.