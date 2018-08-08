Man Arrested on Suspicion of Killing 27-Year-Old Woman He Was Dating in Highland: Police

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing a 27-year-old woman who authorities believe he was dating — just a day after she was found unresponsive in an alleyway in Highland, according to police.

Evidence collected at the scene where Magan Putnam was found has tied 30-year-old Damian Aispuro to the crime, police said.

Video surveillance from a nearby business and statements from witnesses all suggest Aispuro was the killer, according to police. He was also known to frequent a family member’s house located near the alley, authorities said.

Aispuro was arrested in Fontana just a day after the killing.

The victim was found unresponsive and lying on the ground of an alley on Tuesday after police got a 911 call at 6:19 a.m., according to police. The alley is located behind a business along East Highland Avenue.

Putnam was suffering a severe injury to her head, police said. She was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m.

No further information has been released by San Bernardino police. Anyone who may have witnessed anything is urged to call Detective Sawyer at 909-384-5630 or Sgt. Kokesh at 909-384-5613.

34.128344 -117.208651