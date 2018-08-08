Newly Released Video Shows Interrogation of Parkland Shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several hours of video showing the interrogation of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, who spoke about a voice in his head, were released Wednesday by prosecutors in Florida.

The video release came two days after a transcript of the interview was made public.

Cruz told a detective shortly after the February massacre that a voice in his head the night before the shooting told him to hurt people.

Cruz is accused of killing 17 students and faculty at the school in Parkland, Florida. Court documents show the former student has confessed to being the gunman. However, a judge entered a plea of not guilty on Cruz's behalf after he stood mute to the charges in March.

Documents released by the Broward County State Attorney's Office include a transcript of Cruz's conversation with a detective after his arrest on the day of the shooting, February 14.

The transcript shows the gunman talking about his deceased parents and a demon that Cruz said was in his head. The document also details a meeting Cruz had with his younger brother.

In the beginning of the interview, the detective asked Cruz whether he would like some cold water. Cruz answered, "I don't know" and then when pressed by the detective why he didn't know, he told him, "I don't deserve it."

Cruz was read his rights and chose to continue the videotaped interview with the detective, according to the transcript.

Several times when the detective left the room, Cruz spoke to himself saying, "Kill me. Just (expletive) kill me. (expletive)."

Another time, Cruz said, "I want to die. At the end you're nothing but worthless (expletive), dude. You deserve to die."