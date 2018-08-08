× Paul Manafort Trial: Defense Questions Ex-Deputy Rick Gates, Asking If He Had Other Extramarital Affairs

Paul Manafort’s attorney Kevin Downing on Wednesday asked whether longtime Manafort deputy Rick Gates had four extramarital affairs — and not just one abroad 10 years ago — implying that Gates might have lied to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and could put his plea deal in jeopardy.

But Gates did not answer Downing’s question after the prosecution objected to the relevance of the inquiry.

Gates’ testimony concluded Wednesday following three days worth of questioning, during which he detailed how he and Manafort had 15 undisclosed foreign bank accounts and had falsified bank accounts. He also admitted to stealing money from Manafort and having one extramarital affair.

Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, is charged with 18 counts of tax and banking crimes, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Gates was initially charged with Manafort but pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in February.

Gates’ testimony is among the most important of the trial — pitting the longtime right-hand man against his boss face-to-face for the first time publicly since Gates flipped in February and pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying to investigators. Since then, Gates has assisted the prosecutors with this case and its broader investigation into Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, where Gates served as a senior official.

After Downing asked Gates Wednesday whether he had multiple affairs, Judge T.S. Ellis had a private conversation with the attorneys, out of earshot of the jury. Downing had said he wanted to ask the question because it spoke to whether Gates had lied to Mueller’s office, and whether Gates’ plea agreement would still be valid.

But Downing wasn’t able to re-ask Gates about four extramarital affairs. Instead, he asked Gates more broadly: “Does your secret life span over many years?”

Gates responded yes. “I made many mistakes over many years,” he said.

Gates then left the witness stand.

Gates’ credibility on trial

Downing’s questions to Gates about affairs and embezzlement cut to the heart of the defense’s case: trying to undermine Gates’ credibility with the jury and pin the blame on him for Manafort’s alleged crimes.

On Tuesday, Downing asked how the jury could believe Gates “after all the lies you told and fraud you committed.”

“I’m here to tell the truth. … Mr. Manafort had the same path. I’m here,” Gates responded. “I have taken responsibility. … I am trying to change.”

The exchange between Gates and Manafort’s legal team could be a key moment in the first case that Mueller’s team has taken to trial as part of its broad investigation into Russian election interference.

Gates’ testimony Monday afternoon and Tuesday underscored how much Gates knew about Manafort’s wire transfers and the lies other witnesses have said Manafort told to the IRS, tax preparers and his bookkeeper. But Gates’ testimony also revealed a deeply disreputable co-conspirator as Manafort’s underling.

Gates served as a deputy for Manafort’s political consulting business, and then as his deputy on the Trump campaign in 2016. While Trump has not played a significant role in the trial, Gates testified on Tuesday that after the election, Manafort recommended a banker who had loaned him money to be Trump’s Army secretary.

Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Gates on Wednesday whether Mueller’s team had told him how to answer questions.

“The only answer I was told was to tell the truth,” Gates replied.

Andres had Gates say again exactly what he had pleaded guilty to in a related criminal case in DC federal court that also involves Manafort, and what consequences Gates would face if he lied on the stand.

Gates realized he could face 100 years in prison if his plea deal goes void, he said. And the federal judge in DC has the sole authority to set his sentence, even now that he’s pleaded guilty to two counts.

Andres also revisited the embezzlement Gates committed against Manafort. Previously, Gates revealed to the court and to the Special Counsel’s Office that he had stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars from Manafort out of the foreign accounts when he faked expense reports. Andres prompted Gates to point out where the money came from that he had stolen.

“The Ukrainians,” Gates said, adding a layer to his statement Tuesday that he had stolen “Mr. Manafort’s money.”

Prosecution, judge clash again

Prosecutors called Morgan Magionos, an FBI forensic accountant, as the next witness to testify after Gates, and the personal drama subsided substantially after Manafort’s deputy left the witness stand.

But Andres and Ellis continued to butt heads Wednesday, after Ellis once again reminded the prosecutors they should wrap their case quickly.

“As a concession to the shortness of life, we need to get it done,” Ellis said, after Andres implored him to allow the prosecutors to show the jury documents an FBI agent reviewed. “Now we need to bring it to a close, and it’s lunchtime.”

Andres said his side has focused sharply on the accusations they need to prove. The jury had not yet returned to the courtroom.

Magionos’ testimony also brought Manafort’s fashion tastes back to the courtroom spotlight.

The jury returned from lunch to see document by document how the FBI had painstakingly traced wire transfers from foreign bank accounts to retailers in the US who sold Manafort expensive goods — including the custom men’s clothier Alan Couture, where Manafort bought jackets made of ostrich and python skin that each cost five figures.

While some of the documents shown in court Wednesday listed Manafort’s and Gates’ names, others showed how a Cypriot law firm run by “Dr. K,” Kypros Chrysostomides, oversaw Manafort’s foreign accounts.

Prosecutors revealed in court two emails Manafort had sent telling others they’d receive payments from the foreign accounts.

Funds “should be in your account today. Coming from Global Endeavor LTD,” Manafort wrote to one person, citing one of the foreign accounts that his defense has tried to distance him from in the trial.

In another email, Manafort tells Dr. K’s law firm to make five wire transfers to pay for thousands of dollars worth of clothing from Alan Couture.

“Pls (sic) make the five transfers listed below from the Leviathan account and confirm to me when completed,” Manafort wrote.