School Supplies That Give Back With Yoobi

Marketing Manager for Yoobi Allison Mabbot joined us live with some of their colorful, vibrant supplies that spark learning and creativity. This back-to-school Yoobi launched over 150 items with the latest patterns, from Mermaid Vibes to Unicorn Magic, Sparkles and Tropical fun. And because every time YOU Buy, Yoobi Gives, Yoobi has been able to impact over 3.5 million kids – meaning they’ve provided over 50M supplies to over 100k U.S. classrooms. Yoobi is sold at Target stores nationwide and online. For the exclusive 15% discount just use CODE: KTLA15 at checkout. It’s valid through the end of August.