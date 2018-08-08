Marketing Manager for Yoobi Allison Mabbot joined us live with some of their colorful, vibrant supplies that spark learning and creativity. This back-to-school Yoobi launched over 150 items with the latest patterns, from Mermaid Vibes to Unicorn Magic, Sparkles and Tropical fun. And because every time YOU Buy, Yoobi Gives, Yoobi has been able to impact over 3.5 million kids – meaning they’ve provided over 50M supplies to over 100k U.S. classrooms. Yoobi is sold at Target stores nationwide and online. For the exclusive 15% discount just use CODE: KTLA15 at checkout. It’s valid through the end of August.
School Supplies That Give Back With Yoobi
-
Target to Offer Teachers 15% Discount on School Supplies for a Limited Time
-
Back to School Fashions With Gap
-
LeBron James: President Trump Is Using Sports to Divide America
-
Passengers Donate Over $500 After Overhearing Chicago Teacher Talk About Her Students Needing School Supplies
-
The 4 B’s of Back-To-School Sleep With Nurse Alice
-
-
Back-to-School Social Media With Alexa Curtis
-
Back to School Science with Nickipedia’s Nick Uhas
-
The FAB Mom’s Back to School Guide
-
Back to School Health Tips with Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Sacramento Father Dies in Front of Twin 10-Year-Old Daughters After Being Shot While Taking Out Trash
-
-
Cocaine, Heroin Supplies Hit ‘Record Highs’ Globally: U.N.
-
12 Men Indicted in Stabbing Death of New York Teen Killed in Apparent Case of Mistaken Identity
-
NBA Star LeBron James Opens a Public School in His Home State of Ohio to Support At-Risk Youth