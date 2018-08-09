10 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South Los Angeles: LAFD

Ten people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, officials said.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident, which took place at about 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 59th Place, in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood.

First responders found two people in critical condition and another eight in serious condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Authorities did not immediately release information on how many vehicles were involved. There were also no details about the patients’ ages or genders.

The location is just of the 110 Freeway, and about a block north of the 61st Street Elementary School. However, students will not return to class until next Wednesday, Aug. 15, according to the school’s website.

Check back for updates on this developing story.