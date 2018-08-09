$50,000 Reward Offered for Leads in Watts Fatal Hit-and-Run: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Watts.

Sabrina Williams, 60, was fatally struck by a car about 2 a.m. on July 29 as she crossed Imperial Highway and Success Avenue. At an LAPD news conference on Thursday, investigators and family members pleaded for the public’s help in finding the driver.

“She was the coolest mom ever. I mean she was the coolest mom ever,” Tony Harper, the victim’s daughter, said tearfully at a news conference on Thursday. “She would giver her shirt to anyone. She would take anyone in. She would feed you, party with you, laugh with you, cry with you, she was just there. She was just there for everybody.”

Investigators said the driver failed to stop on the morning of the deadly hit-and-run, and instead made a U-turn after striking Williams.

She died at the scene.

LAPD officials are looking for a newer model, black Toyota Rav-4 seen leaving the crash scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD’s South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500.