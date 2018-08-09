× Authorities Offer $50,000 Reward for Info in Baldwin Hills Car-to-Car Shooting That Killed Driver, Pedestrian and Injured Bicyclist

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information about a car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Hills that killed a driver and a pedestrian and injured a bicyclist earlier this week.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of West Rodeo Road.

Police saw a person in a car shoot at another driver and officers began chasing the suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver who was struck, Harrison Francis Kristol, 20, subsequently ran over a pedestrian and both victims died. The pedestrian has not been identified, but police said he was also a man in his 20s.

The alleged shooter continued evading police and eventually hit a person on a bike who was critically injured.

No arrests have been made in the case. What led up to the shooting and a possible motive remain unknown.

LAPD officials will announce the reward Thursday morning alongside family members of the victims.