Buena Park Man Sentenced to 107 Years in Prison in 2014 Attack of 5 Women

A man convicted in the attack of multiple women during a five-hour crime spree in Orange County in 2014 was sentenced to prison on Thursday, authorities announced.

Ulises Omar De La Torre, a 36-year-old from Buena Park, received a sentence of 107 years and eight months to life in state prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Police arrested De La Torre on Jan. 18, 2014.

Two days earlier, a woman alerted authorities about a man who hit her several times while walking along Euclid Avenue, Garden Grove police said at the time.

Two hours later, another woman reported finding a burglar in her Garden Grove home who stabbed her multiple times.

Afterwards, Anaheim police learned that a man attempted to force his way into an Alamo Inn and Suites room where two women were staying. When the victims tried to close the door, the man slashed them with a knife, according to investigators.

Then finally, a Garden Grove woman told authorities about a man who punched her several times and tried to pull off her clothes while she was jogging.

All four incidents happened within a 2-mile area between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., Anaheim police said.

Authorities sent out messages to residents about the search for a violent attacker. They later announced that they had taken someone into custody as a person of interest before identifying De La Torre as a suspect.

Prosecutors filed charges against De La Torre on Jan. 21, 2014. He had two prior convictions for attempted murder and street terrorism, according to officials.

In March 2018, De La Torre was found guilty of attempted murder, kidnapping to commit a sex offense, assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense in the commission of first degree burglary, first degree burglary, assault, and two counts each of torture and assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense.

Sentence enhancements included great bodily injury, great bodily injury to a sexual assault victim and prior strike conviction for attempted murder and street terrorism, according to OCDA.

