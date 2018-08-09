× Ex-NFL Quarterback Erik Kramer Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Wife in Agoura Hills: DA

Former NFL quarterback Erik Kramer was charged with a misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting his wife at their Agoura Hills home, prosecutors said Thursday.

Kramer, 53, faces a single count of battery in connection with the June 13 incident, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He is accused of physically assaulting his wife during a domestic dispute, prosecutors said.

Kramer’s arraignment is scheduled for Friday, the release stated. He faces a maximum sentence of a year in jail if convicted on the charge.

An Encino native, Kramer played 10 seasons in the National Football League, retiring in 1999, according to the NFL’s website.

He played for the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and finished his career with the San Diego Chargers.