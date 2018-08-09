Man Suspected of Starting Holy Fire in Trabuco Canyon Area Due in Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who was arrested on suspicion of starting the destructive Holy Fire in the Trabuco Canyon area of Orange County this week is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, was booked into jail Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of arson, a count of threat to terrorize and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, the U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday.

While it is unclear exactly how the blaze was sparked, investigators said they have witness statements corroborating that Clark started it.

He is being held on $1 million bail in Santa Ana.

Clark lived in the Holy Jim area for over a decade, and his cabin was the only one of 14 standing after the fire ripped through the neighborhood, the Orange County Register reported.

Authorities have not released an official figure of how many structures have been destroyed in the fire, but it has scorched 9,614 acres and is only 5 percent contained.

In an interview with a freelance news photographer after the fire started, Clark said that "gangbangers" are out to kill him and he denies having anything to do with the blaze.

A neighbor told the Register that Clark had been involved in a dispute with another neighbor for years and he ranted about conspiracy theories.

Mike Milligan, a volunteer fire chief, told the newspaper that Clark sent him threatening emails last week, saying that the Holy Jim community would burn.

In the video by the freelance photographer, Clark is being handcuffed by authorities as flames burned just feet away, apparently having destroyed a nearby cabin.

O.C Supervisor Todd Spitzer told KTLA that he hopes Clark is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"Every single arsonist who has been prosecuted in the state of California, for the most part, has several screws loose," Spitzer said. "We have gained convictions in this state, we have gotten life in prison even with individuals who have mental issues, it doesn’t mean that they dont understand what they were doing, it just means that they’re not necessarily stable."