Sex Assault Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein, Steven Seagal, Anthony Anderson Under Review by L.A. County Prosecutors

More sexual assault allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, as well as allegations against actors Steven Seagal and Anthony Anderson, have landed on Los Angeles prosecutors’ desks.

The L.A. County district attorney’s office said Thursday that the Beverly Hills Police Department presented it with a “third sex assault case involving Harvey Weinstein in June.” It said it is reviewing that case, as well as five others involving Weinstein presented by Beverly Hills and Los Angeles police.

The prosecutor’s office is also reviewing two investigations that the Los Angeles Police Department presented to it Wednesday, a spokesman said: one into a sexual assault allegation against action star Seagal, and one into a sexual assault allegation against “Black-ish” actor Anderson.

The spokesman, Greg Risling, did not disclose details of the allegations against the three men.

