‘Suicidal’ Father Allegedly Abducts 18-Month-Old Child in Pacoima, Prompting Amber Alert: LAPD

An Amber Alert was issued in the Los Angeles area late Thursday night after a suicidal father took his young son without the mother’s consent, police said.

John Jose, 30, was believed to be traveling in a dark-blue, four-door Audi from 2004 with the license plate number 7ZVX343, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

His son, Jaden, was abducted near the 9500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Pacoima around 3:30 p.m. The Amber Alert was issued shortly before 11:30 p.m.

According to police, John threatened to take the boy out of California, and also threatened to take his own life.

#AmberAlert — Jaden Jose, 18 months old, was taken by his suicidal father, John Jose, at 3:30pm from Arleta, CA. John Jose is described as a 30 year old Filipino 5’5”, 130 pounds, last seen in a 2004 dark blue 4 door Audi, License plate number 7ZVX343. If seen please call 911 pic.twitter.com/Zo9Owv4DBY — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 10, 2018

John was described as a Filipino man with black hair and brown eyes. He measures around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, LAPD said.

His son Jaden is 18 months old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 2 feet tall and weighs roughly 27 pounds.

He was wearing a blue tank top with grey pants when he was abducted, official said.

Anyone who spots them should call 911.