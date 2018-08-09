× Suspect Arrested in Connection With Man Found Shot Dead in Vehicle in Colton: Police

A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a vehicle parked in Colton earlier this week, police said.

Robert Holley was booked on suspicion of murder after being identified as a suspect in the case, the Colton Police Department said in a news release.

Officials did not reveal what evidence tied him to the death of Jasper Vault, found fatally shot Tuesday in a yellow Jeep on the 2100 block of North Rancho Avenue.

The victim had not previously been identified. Officials have said he was in his mid-20s.

His body had multiple gunshot wounds when it was found around 3:45 p.m.

Investigators believe a handgun was used in the shooting.

Detectives had few leads in the case, but previously said they were following up on reports of vehicles fleeing from the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information can contact Colton police at 909-370-5000.