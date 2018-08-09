× Taxpayers Paid for 5 LAPD Officers to Provide Security at Wedding of City Council President’s Son

Staffers for two of L.A.’s most prominent politicians were united in marriage last year, celebrating the occasion with dozens of others at the historic Ebell of Los Angeles.

The groom was Justin Wesson, son of City Council President Herb Wesson, who employs him as an aide. The bride was Alexis Marin, a staffer for Councilwoman Nury Martinez, who serves on Wesson’s leadership team.

Turns out taxpayers were involved as well, paying $2,768 to have the Los Angeles Police Department provide security at the September 2017 event, according to information provided Thursday by the LAPD. Four police officers and a sergeant spent a combined 38 hours staffing the event, said Josh Rubenstein, an LAPD spokesman.

The city was not reimbursed for the security costs, Rubenstein said. The LAPD spokesman also issued a statement saying the officers were sent to protect the politicians who went to the wedding — a group that included Mayor Eric Garcetti and other elected officials.

