Ventura Woman Arrested After Allegedly Brandishing BB Gun, Attacking K-9 During Police Standoff

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office provided this booking photo of Guadalupe Juarez Lopez on Aug. 9, 2018.

A Ventura woman was arrested after waving a BB gun and attacking a K-9 during a police standoff, officials said Thursday.

Authorities booked 35-year-old Guadalupe Juarez Lopez into Ventura County Jail on suspicion of brandishing an imitation firearm, violently resisting officers, battery on a K-9 and possession of methamphetamine, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Harbor Boulevard around 11:44 p.m. on Wednesday after a witness called about an individual screaming at people and passing cars.

Police said they discovered the woman wielding what appeared to be a gun. She did not comply with their orders, but they managed to keep the situation contained in a parking lot after more officers arrived, the Police Department said.

During the encounter, Lopez allegedly hid near a propane tank and threatened to shoot it.

Police said they used a less lethal projectile to disarm the woman, which caused her to fall to the ground. They then deployed a K-9, whom the woman started “fighting and resisting,” according to the department.

Meanwhile, officers discovered that the woman had been holding a BB gun.

Officials eventually took Lopez into custody. She was booked into jail after receiving treatement at the Ventura County Medical Center for minor injuries, Ventura police said.

 