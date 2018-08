Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman is frantically searching for her pet French Bulldog that she believes was seen on surveillance video being surreptitiously taken from her downtown Los Angeles apartment building in a suitcase by her roommate and roommate's boyfriend. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 9, 2018.

Dezi Deitch's attorney Neama Rahmani of West Coast Trial Lawyers can be contacted via NR@westcoasttriallawyers.com or 213-927-3700.