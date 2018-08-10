2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on 91 Freeway in Riverside; Suspected DUI Driver in Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were killed and a third suffered major injuries when their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver traveling the wrong way on the 91 Freeway in Riverside early Friday morning.

Authorities received a call reporting the wrong way driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the freeway about 1:47 a.m., California Highway Patrol spokesperson Bryan Arendt said.

About three minutes later, the driver was involved in a head-on crash near Central Avenue.

The driver and a passenger, both females, in the car struck by the wrong-way driver died at the scene, Arendt said.

A second passenger, a man, was taken to a local hospital with major injuries, he said.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was found at the scene when authorities arrived.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Arendt said.

When traveling late at night, Arendt said it is safest for drivers to avoid the far-left lanes because impaired and wrong way drivers tend to travel in them.

“If at all possible try to stay out of the left-most lane. It’s easier and safer if you can travel in the right-side lanes,” Arendt said.