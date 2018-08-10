9-Year-Old Boy Dies, Driver and 7-Year-Old Girl Injured After Tanker Overturns on 118 Fwy in Moorpark

A stretch of the 118 Freeway in Moorpark is closed after a crash involving a gas tanker truck killed a 9-year-old boy and left two others with major injuries on Friday, authorities said.

The two-vehicle collision was reported on the westbound 118 near Balcom Canyon Road just before 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

A 9-year-old boy was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition where he later died, according to CHP. He has not been identified.

Two others — a female driver and a 7-year-old girl — suffered major injuries and were transported to a hospital.

The tanker overturned in the collision, spilling its liquid contents onto the roadway. A hazardous materials teams was dispatched to the highway as the truck continued to leak small amounts of fuel, authorities said.

Caltrans workers are also on scene cleaning up the “hazardous spill,” the agency tweeted.

The 118 is closed in both directions between Tierra Rejada and Somis roads, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Another closure is in effect between Balcom Canyon and Stockton roads.

It was not immediately known when the highway would reopen, but CHP called the closure “extensive.”

Motorists can use the 101 or 126 freeways to bypass the closure and get through Ventura County, the agency said.

An investigation into the crash is expected to last most of the day.

VCSO: ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE: Highway 118 Between Tierra Rejada Rd & Somis Rd and Balcom Cyn Rd at Stockton Rd due to 2 vehicle accident. #sheriffvc https://t.co/li1et9e4Nn @VCFD pic.twitter.com/iLZnRcDTBw — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 10, 2018

Caltrans on scene to clean up a hazardous spill on SR-118 in Ventura County from an earlier accident this morning. SR-118 is CLOSED in both directions from Sand Canyon Rd. to Butter Creek Rd for a unknown duration. Use alternate routes for travel through Ventura County. pic.twitter.com/aRL3DVrCD9 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) August 10, 2018