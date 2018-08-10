Deputy-Involved Shooting Reported at Lakewood Sheriff’s Station: LASD

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives were responding Friday afternoon to investigate a deputy-involved shooting at the department’s Lakewood station, officials said.

The incident occurred about 12:50 p.m. at the sheriff’s station located at 5130 Clark Ave, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured. Authorities said in the statement that a man was a suspect in this incident.

Sheriff’s Department personnel were seen in a rear parking lot apparently investigating the shooting, video from Sky5 showed.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.