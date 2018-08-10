Holy Fire Arson Suspect Set to Appear in Court One Day After Refusing to Leave Jail Cell

A man suspected of starting the destructive Holy Fire in the Trabuco Canyon area of Orange County is scheduled to appear before a judge Friday, a day after refusing to come out of his jail cell.

Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, was charged Thursday on suspicion of aggravated arson with the intent to cause injury to another or damage property, arson of an inhabited property, arson of forest, making criminal threats and resisting arrest.

Before the charges were filed with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Thursday, Clark was to appear in front of a judge at a Santa Ana courthouse, but he refused to leave his cell, officials said.

The arraignment was continued to Friday morning.

The Holy Fire, which started Monday in the Holy Jim community in Trabuco Canyon, has scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Cleveland National Forest and is now burning near Lake Elsinore. The blaze remains only 5 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. More than 21,000 people remain evacuated from about 7,500 homes.

Clark was arrested Tuesday and investigators say there is evidence that he started the blaze. His cabin in the Holy Jim area was the only one of 14 standing after the fire scorched through the neighborhood, the Orange County Register reported.

He allegedly threatened to hurt or kill a person identified in the criminal complaint as “Frank R.”

In an interview with a freelance photographer, Clark said he had nothing to do with starting the fire.

Clark could face more charges as the investigation into the blaze continues. He faces life in prison if convicted as charged.