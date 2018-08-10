× L.A. Unified to Consider March Election to Replace Ref Rodriguez, Who Resigned From Board After Pleading Guilty to Money Laundering

At its next regular meeting, the Los Angeles Board of Education will consider holding an election in March to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Ref Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, 47, who represented the school system’s District 5, stepped down July 23 after pleading guilty to one felony and three misdemeanors related to political money laundering.

School board President Monica Garcia and Vice President Nick Melvoin proposed the March election in a statement released Friday.

“As elected board members, our collective work is to ensure that the students, families, employees and all stakeholders of the school communities of Board District 5 are fully represented and receive uninterrupted services and support from L.A. Unified,” Garcia and Melvoin wrote.

