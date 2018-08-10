Man Arrested on Suspicion of Robbing Camarillo Home, Restraining the Victim Before Taking Off

One of the suspects in a robbery in Camarillo, in which the victims were awakened from their sleep and later restrained, has been arrested and charged, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Nearly three years after the robbery, William Hansen of Thousand Oaks was arrested Thursday on suspicion of committing the crime, authorities said. The 32-year-old has been identified as one of two suspects and charged with first degree residential robbery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Two robbers allegedly went into a home in the 3000 block of Cajon Circle on Sept. 6, 2015 and woke up the victim — directing him to open up a safe, officials said. Then they allegedly stole what authorities describe as a large amount of cash, though the exact amount is unknown, along with jewelry and documents.

The victim was restrained until the robbers took off, though sheriff’s deputies did not describe how in a news release.

Hansen was arrested in connection with unrelated charges in February 2016 but detectives later found evidence linking him to the Camarillo home invasion. Last month, law enforcement officials presented the investigation to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office and got a warrant for Hansen’s arrest.

The DA’s office also decided to file a charge of first-degree residential robbery against him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When Hansen was arrested on Thursday, he was still in custody of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation due to unrelated charges. After being taken into custody, he was held on $100,000 bail.

Ventura County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information lead to an arrest and criminal complaint filing the case. Anonymous calls can be made to 800-222-8477.