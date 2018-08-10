Man Dies After Authorities Respond to Call of Person Experiencing ‘Psychotic Episode’ in Gardena: Police

A 29-year-old man died following an altercation in Gardena on Thursday, authorities said.

Personnel from the Gardena Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded about 8:41 p.m. to a call of a “combative person experiencing a psychotic episode” inside an apartment in the 1800 block of 166th Street, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Fire department personnel arrived and began treating the man, who had had been involved in an altercation with family members, officials stated.

He was transported by ambulance to a hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead, according to the statement. Authorities identified him as Chaz Ashworth of Gardena.

The L.A. County coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the Gardena Police Department at 310-217-9607.