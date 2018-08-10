Man, Woman Found Fatally Shot in Westlake Neighborhood; Investigation Underway: LAPD

An investigation was underway after a man and woman were found fatally shot in the Westlake district of Los Angeles on Friday, authorities said.

A call regarding the incident in the 1700 block of James M. Wood Boulevard came in about 12:16 p.m., according to Officer Norma Eisenman with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Law enforcement officers were seen putting up crime scene tape in front of the entrance to an apartment complex, video showed.

A gun was left at the scene, and no outstanding suspects were being sought, LAPD Officer Tony Im told KTLA.

It was not immediately known if the case was a murder-suicide since the investigation was ongoing, officials stated.

None of the two people was identified, but they were both believed to be in their 60s, according to Im.

No other information was released.