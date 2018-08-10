Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Westlake District
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Westlake District Friday morning, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.
The crash was reported about 5:20 a.m. near the intersection of 3rd Street and Union Avenue. A man in his 70s was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle, which apparently did not stop.
The suspect vehicle was described as possibly being a white SUV.
No further details were available.
KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this story.
34.058043 -118.273127