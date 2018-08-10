× Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Westlake District

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Westlake District Friday morning, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The crash was reported about 5:20 a.m. near the intersection of 3rd Street and Union Avenue. A man in his 70s was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle, which apparently did not stop.

The suspect vehicle was described as possibly being a white SUV.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this story.