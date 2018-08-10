Vendors at Dodger Stadium to Begin in-Seat Beer Sales at Monday’s Game Against the Giants

Watch Live on Channel 5: Raiders v. Lions at 7:30 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA Broadcast Schedule

Dodger fans cheer during Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 24, 2017. (Credit: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

Starting Monday, fans at Dodger Stadium won’t have to get up from their seat and wait in long concession lines when they want a beer.

The team announced Friday vendors would begin selling beer on all levels of the Elysian Park stadium to fans at least 21 years of age — just in time for the Dodgers’ next game against the San Francisco Giants, on Monday at 7:10 p.m.

The in-seat vendors will accept both cash and credit cards, but those wishing to purchase must have a valid ID.

The team didn’t specify which labels would be available, but did say they would include both domestic and premium brews.

The change is a result of the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control modifying the stadium’s liquor license, the team said.

But some may question the decision to instate the in-seat program at the beginning of a series against the Giants. The two teams’ fans have a well-known history of violent encounters.

In 2013, a Dodgers fan was fatally stabbed in an alley blocks away from San Francisco’s AT&T Park.

Two years before that, a Giants fan was viciously beaten by two mean wearing Dodgers gear after the two teams played a season opener in Los Angeles. The victim suffered permanent brain injuries.

