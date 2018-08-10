× Vendors at Dodger Stadium to Begin in-Seat Beer Sales at Monday’s Game Against the Giants

Starting Monday, fans at Dodger Stadium won’t have to get up from their seat and wait in long concession lines when they want a beer.

The team announced Friday vendors would begin selling beer on all levels of the Elysian Park stadium to fans at least 21 years of age — just in time for the Dodgers’ next game against the San Francisco Giants, on Monday at 7:10 p.m.

The in-seat vendors will accept both cash and credit cards, but those wishing to purchase must have a valid ID.

The team didn’t specify which labels would be available, but did say they would include both domestic and premium brews.

The change is a result of the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control modifying the stadium’s liquor license, the team said.

But some may question the decision to instate the in-seat program at the beginning of a series against the Giants. The two teams’ fans have a well-known history of violent encounters.

In 2013, a Dodgers fan was fatally stabbed in an alley blocks away from San Francisco’s AT&T Park.

Two years before that, a Giants fan was viciously beaten by two mean wearing Dodgers gear after the two teams played a season opener in Los Angeles. The victim suffered permanent brain injuries.