× 3 Sought in Marijuana Dispensary Burglary in Harbor City

Police asked for the public’s help Saturday in identifying three individuals who stole some marijuana products after breaking into a dispensary in Harbor City.

A group of men forced their way into a business located in a strip mall on Pacific Coast Highway the morning of July 5, Los Angeles Police Department said.

The perpetrators, believed to be 18 to 21 years old, allegedly managed to go through three doors before taking some paraphernalia and placing them into a bag and cardboard box.

They left through the front and fled in what was possibly a Jaguar four-door sedan that had been parked in the business’s lot, investigators said. The vehicle had tinted windows and chrome rims, detectives added.

Police described two of the men as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 150 pounds. One of them wore a black hooded jacket with three white letters in the chest area, black Adidas sweatpants, gray sneakers and black gloves, officials said. The other wore a black hooded jacket with white letters on the left sleeve, black pants and black and white Air Jordan sneakers.

The agency described the third perpetrator as a 6-foot-tall man weighing around 240 pounds. He wore a black hooded jacket, black shorts, red underwear and black sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 310-726-7855 or 310-726-7850. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.