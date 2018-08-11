× 4 Boys Allegedly Use Parents’ Cars in String of Armed Robberies in Riverside, San Bernardino Counties

Officials arrested a group of boys accused of using their parents’ cars in a series of armed robberies in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, police announced Friday.

Four boys, whose names were not released, allegedly borrowed their parents’ cars to commit at least 10 robberies from July 23 to Aug. 6.

The boys would jump out of the car to rob unsuspecting victims at gunpoint, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Investigators said three cars were used: a dark blue 2006 BMW 325i, a silver 2000 Infiniti I30 and a green 2010 Kia Soul. Police did not say where the minors got the gun.

The agency said the incidents in Riverside happened on Aug. 5 and 6 in the 1400 block of Salmon River Road in the Northside neighborhood; Massachusetts Avenue and Turquoise Street in the University neighborhood; Luther Street and Palm Avenue in the Magnolia Center neighborhood; and the area near a Nordstrom Rack in Riverside Plaza.

Riverside police later learned that similar incidents were being investigated in Fontana, Ontario and Montclair, authorities said.

Detectives in Fontana identified the perpetrators and arrested three of them on Tuesday and the fourth one on Thursday, according to Riverside police.

The Fontana and Riverside police departments were conducting a joint investigation of the case.

Anyone with information can contact Riverside police Detective Brett Stennett by calling 951-353-7213 or emailing bstennet@riversideca.gov. Fontana police Detective D. Janusz can be reached at 909-349-5424 or djanusz@fontana.org and Detective K. Guthrie at 909-398-8357 or kyleguthrie@fontana.org.