Disney, Other Opponents of Anaheim Living Wage Measure Say It Will Have 'Severe Consequences'

Opponents of a ballot measure to require the Disneyland Resort and some hotels in Anaheim to pay a living wage say it will have severe consequences for businesses and neighborhoods.

Opponents, including the popular resort and the city’s Chamber of Commerce, on Friday night submitted their position against the measure to appear alongside the ballot initiative at the Nov. 6 elections.

“It helps very few workers while creating severe consequences that harm EVERY Anaheim neighborhood and resident,” according to the anti-living wage argument.

For those hotel and resort workers who won’t get a raise under the measure, opponents argued the higher salaries will scare off business and force the city to cut “city funds to pay for vital services such as police, fire parks and homeless support.”

