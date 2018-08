The Holy Fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest has ravaged 21,473 acres and was 29 percent contained early Saturday, the U.S. Forest Service said.

The blaze started on Monday afternoon near the Orange and Riverside County line.

At least 21,000 people remained under evacuation orders on Friday evening.

#Holyfire New Fire numbers this morning: 21,473 acres with 29% containment! — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 11, 2018

Last night and then the morning after…..moonscape. pic.twitter.com/1nK3wEaUvM — Chief Brian Fennessy (@OCFAChief) August 11, 2018

