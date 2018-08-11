× Moore Collected $1.27M Retirement Payout Before Being Rehired, Becoming LAPD Chief

Before Michel Moore was promoted to become the Los Angeles Police Department’s new chief in June, he took a brief, highly unusual retirement.

He left as chief of operations for only a few weeks before rejoining the force in the same job at the same pay. But the move provided him with a financial windfall: A lump sum retirement payment of $1.27 million from the city.

Moore, 58, received the money thanks to his enrollment in the city’s Deferred Retirement Option Plan, which pays veteran cops and firefighters their pensions, in addition to their salaries, for the last five years of their careers.

The extra pension payments go into a special account that the employee receives at the end of the five years — so long as they formally retire.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.