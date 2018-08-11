Portion of 405 South Shuts Down in O.C. Due to Fatal Crash in Huntington Beach Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials blocked a portion of the 405 Freeway due to a fatal crash early Saturday in the Huntington Beach area.

Two people died and four others were injured after the multivehicle collision, which happened around 4 a.m. on the southbound lanes near Beach Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol.

Footage from the scene shows debris strewn across the road as several cars apparently involved in the crash remained on the freeway. Officials have not confirmed how many vehicles were involved.

Authorities shut down the 405 South north of Beach Boulevard and were diverting motorists off the freeway at Goldenwest Street, Caltrans said.

The closure was expected to last for "the next couple hours," the agency tweeted at 5:24 a.m.

The cause of the incident was unclear.