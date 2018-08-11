Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, August 11th, 2018

Happy Saturday! Let's have some fun and let's learn something new! Here are some Saturday "Gayle on theGo!" suggestions. Enjoy!
10th Annual Tanabata Festival @ 10am
Little Tokyo
2nd Street
Los Angeles
http://www.golittletokgo.com
Little Tokyo is the place for a weekend of colorful Summer festivals including the 10th Annual Tanabata Festival. The family friendly weekend invites guests to explore this historic neighborhood, participate in interactive workshops and games, peruse vendor booths, and enjoy live entertainment. This free event initiates the beginning of the 78th Annual Nisei Week Japanese Festival.
Inter-City Cactus & Succulent Show & Sale @9am
L.A. County Arboretum
301 North Baldwin Avenue
Arcadia
http://www.sgvcss.com
In Arcadia this weekend, we will find what is described as the “largest and most competitive cactus and succulent show in the United States! This is the INTER-CITY CACTUS AND SUCCULENT SHOW AND SALE displaying more than one-thousand plants. Here we can learn proper care and feeding as well as meet vendors not just from California, but New Mexico and Arizona as well.
Admission is free!
History on the Flight Line @ 10am
Lyon Air Museum
19300 Ike Jones Road
Santa Ana
714 210 4585
lyonairmuseum.org
Get an up close look at historic aircraft at the Lyon Air Museum’s HISTORY ON THE FLIGHT LINE one-day only exhibit. Tours and pictures are invited starting at 10am.
Escape Theatre Presents ”You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown”
Escape Studio
26639 Valley Center Drive, Suite 109
Santa Clarita
http://www.escapetheatre.org/charlie-brown
If you love Cartoonist Charles M. Schulz comic strip production “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown”, then you will enjoy the Santa Clarita Escape Theatre’s musical comedy version under the direction of director Jared Scott. Check the escapetheatre.org website for tickets and show time information.
Closing Sunday, August 19th, 2018
Genghis Khan: The Exhibition
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley
805 522 2977
http://www.reaganfoundation.org
Genghis Khan: The Exhibition is happening at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Most of us learn in school about Genghis Khan the brutal barbarian, but here we also learn about Genghis Khan the civilizer and lawmaker responsible for introducing pants, the Pony Express, paper money, and the passport to Western culture.
The Reagan Library and Museum is the only stop in Southern California for this international exhibition.
Free!
Made in L.A. 2018
Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
310 443 7000
Hammer.ucla.edu
This MADE IN L.A. at the Hammer Museum in Westwood. This exhibition features 32-Los Angeles artists ranging in age from 29 to 97 who have contributed works representing vital aspects of our contemporary culture.
After touring this massive celebration of Los Angeles artists, we’re invited to vote for our favorite at one of the one site iPad kiosks. Each artist is eligible for one of three awards: the $100,000 Mohn Award, the $25,000 Career Achievement Award and the $25,000 Public Recognition Award.
Admission is free.
Dine LBC-Long Beach Restaurant Week Wraps Up!
Various Locations
http://www.dinelbc.com
This is the last weekend of DINE LBC, when value-oriented two or three course menus are available at dozens of Long Beach’s best restaurants in twelve unique neighborhoods throughout the city.
It’s a great opportunity to the city’s best restaurant owners, chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and servers. Check the website: http://www.dinelbc.com for participating restaurants and special Dine LBC prices.
Make it a tasty Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!
