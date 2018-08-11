Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, August 11th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! Let's have some fun and let's learn something new! Here are some Saturday "Gayle on theGo!" suggestions. Enjoy!

-0-

10th Annual Tanabata Festival @ 10am

Little Tokyo

2nd Street

Los Angeles

http://www.golittletokgo.com

Little Tokyo is the place for a weekend of colorful Summer festivals including the 10th Annual Tanabata Festival. The family friendly weekend invites guests to explore this historic neighborhood, participate in interactive workshops and games, peruse vendor booths, and enjoy live entertainment. This free event initiates the beginning of the 78th Annual Nisei Week Japanese Festival.

-0-

Inter-City Cactus & Succulent Show & Sale @9am

L.A. County Arboretum

301 North Baldwin Avenue

Arcadia

http://www.sgvcss.com

In Arcadia this weekend, we will find what is described as the “largest and most competitive cactus and succulent show in the United States! This is the INTER-CITY CACTUS AND SUCCULENT SHOW AND SALE displaying more than one-thousand plants. Here we can learn proper care and feeding as well as meet vendors not just from California, but New Mexico and Arizona as well.

Admission is free!

-0-

History on the Flight Line @ 10am

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

lyonairmuseum.org

Get an up close look at historic aircraft at the Lyon Air Museum’s HISTORY ON THE FLIGHT LINE one-day only exhibit. Tours and pictures are invited starting at 10am.

-0-

Escape Theatre Presents ”You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown”

Escape Studio

26639 Valley Center Drive, Suite 109

Santa Clarita

http://www.escapetheatre.org/charlie-brown

If you love Cartoonist Charles M. Schulz comic strip production “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown”, then you will enjoy the Santa Clarita Escape Theatre’s musical comedy version under the direction of director Jared Scott. Check the escapetheatre.org website for tickets and show time information.

-0-

Closing Sunday, August 19th, 2018

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition is happening at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Most of us learn in school about Genghis Khan the brutal barbarian, but here we also learn about Genghis Khan the civilizer and lawmaker responsible for introducing pants, the Pony Express, paper money, and the passport to Western culture.

The Reagan Library and Museum is the only stop in Southern California for this international exhibition.

-0-

Free!

Made in L.A. 2018

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 443 7000

Hammer.ucla.edu

This MADE IN L.A. at the Hammer Museum in Westwood. This exhibition features 32-Los Angeles artists ranging in age from 29 to 97 who have contributed works representing vital aspects of our contemporary culture.

After touring this massive celebration of Los Angeles artists, we’re invited to vote for our favorite at one of the one site iPad kiosks. Each artist is eligible for one of three awards: the $100,000 Mohn Award, the $25,000 Career Achievement Award and the $25,000 Public Recognition Award.

Admission is free.

-0-

Dine LBC-Long Beach Restaurant Week Wraps Up!

Various Locations

http://www.dinelbc.com

This is the last weekend of DINE LBC, when value-oriented two or three course menus are available at dozens of Long Beach’s best restaurants in twelve unique neighborhoods throughout the city.

It’s a great opportunity to the city’s best restaurant owners, chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and servers. Check the website: http://www.dinelbc.com for participating restaurants and special Dine LBC prices.

-0-

Make it a tasty Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-