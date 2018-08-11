× Tree Topples in San Marino, Briefly Knocking Out Power in Nearby Areas

A tree toppled in San Marino, becoming entangled in power lines and halting access to electricity in nearby areas on Saturday evening, police said.

The tree fell in the 800 block of Roanoke Road, blocking the roadway as well as knocking out power in nearby areas around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

Authorities said the tree’s branches would be removed, allowing SoCal Edison to restore power in the area. About 7:20 p.m., police said power had been restored.

However, just after 9 p.m., crews were still working to remove the tree and re-open the roadway.

No further information has been released by authorities.