2 Men Shot, Killed in Pomona; Suspect Taken Into Custody: Police

Two men died and one person was taken into custody following a shooting in Pomona on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Pomona police responded about 4:30 a.m. to the 100 block of East Second Street where they found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Sgt. Brian Hagerty told KTLA.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not released but were described as possibly being in their 30s or 40s.

A short time later, another police agency received a phone call from someone claiming to be responsible for the shooting, Hagerty said. Police went to an undisclosed location in Ontario, where an unidentified suspect was taken into custody, the sergeant added.

This was not believed to be a gang-related shooting, officials said. However, it appeared that there was some type of argument involving all three individuals, according to Hagerty.

Homicide detectives continued to investigate the case.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.