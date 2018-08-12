Authorities Investigate Stabbing That Left Colton Man Dead

Investigators were looking into a deadly stabbing that occurred Saturday night in Colton.

Officers from the Colton Police Department responded around 10:30 a.m. to a possible fight in the area of North Colton Avenue and North Virginia Street, a news release stated. When they arrived, officers were unable to find anyone fighting in the area.

About nine minutes later, dispatchers received a call of a male stabbing victim in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue, authorities said. Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead. He was identified as Mark Gonzalez, 40, of Colton.

Officers learned that the victim was stabbed in a parking area near the first location they responded to, according to the statement. Investigators believe the stabbing was connected to the fight.

No possible suspect information was available.

The Police Department was investigating the incident with assistance from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to contact Colton police Detective Jaeger at 909-370-5028.