Man Killed in East L.A. Deputy-Involved Shooting After Robbery Call; Search Underway for 2 Suspects: LASD

A man died in a deputy-involved shooting following a call regarding a robbery in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning, officials said.

The man was struck by gunfire shortly after 2 a.m. in a housing complex located on the corner of North Mednik Avenue and Floral Drive, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies initially responded to the area to investigate a report of a male victim being robbed at gunpoint, the statement read. The victim directed law enforcement to a group of people at the apartment complex who started running away in different directions, authorities said.

Another sheriff’s unit was driving in the complex and came across a man in a courtyard who took off running and fell, Lt. Derrick Alfred told KTLA.

Deputies attempted to detain him, which is when a fight between them ensued, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The man was shot and pronounced dead, Alfred said. He was believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.

A semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene, officials stated.

It was not immediately clear if the man who was fatally shot was involved in the alleged robbery.

A woman who identified herself as Lisa Vargas told reporters that her son may have been the individual killed after he attended a birthday party, but the Sheriff's Department hadn't identified him. She said she received a phone call around 2 a.m. regarding a person, possibly her son, on the floor.

“I think the hard part is not knowing,” she said. “I have faith, I believe in God, and I have my whole church and a lot of the community praying for us right now. But once again, if it’s not my child , it’s going to be someone else’s child.”

Andre Vargas, who was waiting to learn whether his brother was the man killed, said his sibling was apparently visiting friends at the complex the previous night. He said he remained concerned.

“We tried calling him, we tried calling friends that he was with possibly but haven’t heard anything from him so far," Vargas said.

Authorities said they were continuing to search for two suspects. They added that the two suspects from the robbery were described as Hispanic males.

One deputy sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment, according to the news release. Earlier, officials said no deputies had been injured.

The incident remained under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.