Olympian Reunited With Lost Ring in Huntington Beach, Meets Treasure Hunter Who Found It

An Olympic gold medalist on Sunday was reunited with his commemorative ring that he lost during a recent trip to Southern California but was later found by a treasure hunter.

John Landsteiner, who competed with the U.S. Curling team in early 2018, got his ring back in Huntington Beach after flying in from Duluth, Minnesota.

He also got the chance to meet the man who located the ring. Leon Jones of Buena Park made the discovery during one of his usual outings with his metal detector and then contacted the Olympian via FaceTime.

Landsteiner said he came to California for the ESPY Awards and lost the Olympic ring when he visited Huntington Beach.

As a token of appreciation, the Olympian presented Jones with a limited-edition drawing that commemorates the curling team’s achievements at the PyeongChang Winter Games. The team earned the U.S.’s first-ever curling gold medal after beating Sweden 10-7.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 12, 2018.

