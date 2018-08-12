Pilot Dies After Small Plane Crashes in Sylmar Area: Officials

The pilot of a small plane has died after the aircraft crashed in the Sylmar area on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened in a field near the northbound 5 Freeway and Roxford Street, according to Norma Eisenman with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Preliminary information indicates that the single-engine Beechcraft BE33 crashed under unknown circumstances in the field located about 5 miles east of Van Nuys Airport around 1:45 p.m., according to Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot, only identified as a man, was initially trapped in the wreckage but was later freed and declared dead at the scene, an LAFD alert stated.

It appears that no one else was on board the plane, and no other injuries were reported, according to the Fire Department.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, Gregor said.

No other details were immediately available.

