2 Men Arrested After Stabbing, Robbery at Tustin Convenience Store: Police

Two men were arrested in connection with a robbery and stabbing at a convenience store in Tustin, authorities announced Monday.

Tustin Police Department officers and detectives arrested Jorge Palacios, 20, and Joe Ortuno-Ortuno, 18, both residents of Tustin, on Friday, according to a news release.

Back on Aug. 3, police responded around 11:20 p.m. to the business in the 600 block of West First Street to investigate a possible stabbing.

Officers learned that a clerk ran after two male individuals who had taken beer without paying, according to the Police Department. One of them stabbed the worker before both got into a light-colored sedan, where a third person was apparently waiting behind the wheel, officials said one day after the incident.

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Main Street.

The victim remained hospitalized but was expected to recover from his injuries, the statement read.

Both men were booked into jail in Orange County on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said.

Palacios was released from the Men’s Central Jail after posting bond, inmate records showed. There was no booking information for Ortuno-Ortuno.

Investigators did not say whether they were still looking for a third suspect.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case was asked to contact Tustin police Detective Nguyen at 714-573-3372.

33.742001 -117.823639