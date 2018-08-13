× 482 California Cities Oppose Plan to Allow Pot Delivery in Areas Where Storefronts Are Banned

California cities on Monday objected to a state proposal that would allow marijuana delivery to homes in areas where storefront pot sales have been banned locally.

The changes, which are being considered by the state Bureau of Cannabis Control, “will undermine a city’s ability to effectively regulate cannabis at the local level,” said Charles Harvey, a legislative representative for the League of California Cities, in a letter to the bureau.

The cities group, which represents the state’s 482 municipalities, supports other changes to clarify the rules of Proposition 64, which was approved by voters in 2016 and allows the growing and sale of marijuana for recreational use.

The cannabis agency is holding public hearings on the proposed changes this month, including one on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

